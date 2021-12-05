Contrasting ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.97 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -15.00 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 28.82 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 0 2 9 0 2.82

DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.