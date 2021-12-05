Convergence Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Convergence has a market cap of $28.61 million and $2.33 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00237353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,422,119 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.