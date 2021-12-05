Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $431.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $13.61 on Friday, hitting $391.56. 931,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $327.44 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.76.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

