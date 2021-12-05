Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.