Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $2,572,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,765 shares of company stock worth $52,494,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

