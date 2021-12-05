Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in UGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in UGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

UGI stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

