Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $31.53 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Universal Display worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

