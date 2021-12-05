Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

