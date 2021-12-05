Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cable One worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185 shares of company stock worth $2,206,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,814.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,794.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,875.05.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

