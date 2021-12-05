Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,937 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Materion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Materion by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN opened at $84.58 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

