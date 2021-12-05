CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 271,179 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $15.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $894.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.90.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,310,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

