Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

TSE ACQ opened at C$34.62 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$942.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.49.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.