Cormark Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.