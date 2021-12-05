Corra.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $2.73 million and $17,124.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

