Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $565.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.