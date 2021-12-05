Countryside Properties’ (CSP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Countryside Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 503.12. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.00.

In related news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

