Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.57 ($14.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.30 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.05. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.