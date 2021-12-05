Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $3.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,258.37 or 0.99262029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00817842 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.