CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,260. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

