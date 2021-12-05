Critical Analysis: Marin Software (MRIN) vs. Its Competitors

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marin Software to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -37.01% -1,621.14% -10.94%

Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 664 3180 4906 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 44.07%. Given Marin Software’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -4.93 Marin Software Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -36.08

Marin Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marin Software rivals beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

