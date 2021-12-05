Critical Contrast: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.08 $26.46 million $3.27 7.28 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.02 -$45.17 million $4.84 9.93

Orrstown Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Volatility and Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

