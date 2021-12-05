Critical Review: CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) versus Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.64, meaning that its share price is 1,564% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CTGX Mining and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 0 10 12 0 2.55

Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $159.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTGX Mining and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare $431.06 million 119.19 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -228.13

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Summary

Cloudflare beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

