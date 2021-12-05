Crowny Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $458,911.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

