CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Down 44% Over Last Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,561.90 and approximately $14.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063409 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars.

