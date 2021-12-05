Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

