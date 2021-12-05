Csenge Advisory Group Buys 331 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

