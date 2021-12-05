Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

