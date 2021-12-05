Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.11 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,398,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $45.28 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.