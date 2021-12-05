Csenge Advisory Group Has $808,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

