Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.14% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.09 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

