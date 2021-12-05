Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 877 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

