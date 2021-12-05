Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in November

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 1,068,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

CURLF stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

