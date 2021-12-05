Cutera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,854% compared to the average daily volume of 127 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,876. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 126.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.43 million, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Cutera has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

