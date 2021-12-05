CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,794.95 or 0.99362200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00329415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001833 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

