Datamine (DAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,161.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $715,959.72 and $18,161.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00371021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $786.36 or 0.01595135 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,503,064 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

