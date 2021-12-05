Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $717,984.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $717,984.00 and $4,567.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 953,931 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

