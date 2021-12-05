David L. Geyer Sells 39,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

