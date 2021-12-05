DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $26.03 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

