Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.35. 214,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 59,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

