Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 220034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45. The company has a market cap of C$95.71 million and a PE ratio of -27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

