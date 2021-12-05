Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $9.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.56.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.45. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. BRP has a twelve month low of C$78.16 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

