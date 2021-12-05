Desjardins Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.