Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.70 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.22 ($16.16).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.01 ($13.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.