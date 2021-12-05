Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $430.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.