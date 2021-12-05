Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $160.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $90.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

