Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.46 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.74 and a 200 day moving average of €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

