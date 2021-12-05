Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($58.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DWNI shares. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €40.00 ($45.45). 334,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.64.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.