DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $281,415.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $519.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.17 and a 200-day moving average of $505.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

