DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Tops $49.06 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $49.06 million and $518,680.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 101,850,759 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

