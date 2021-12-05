Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 903,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.